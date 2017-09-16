Colourful show at East Barkwith

An abundance of colour, together with quality fruit and vegetables, filled East Barkwith Village Hall for the annual Gardeners’ Association Late Summer Show.

This year’s entries were lower in number than usual, but all combined to provide a lovely sight for members and visitors to peruse.

Graham Mowbray’s prize marrow - weighing in at 44lbs - was the centre of attraction, while the exhibits by the floral art enthusiasts were much admired as they interpreted the topics given.

Judge May Bennett chose an exhibit by Sheilah Fincham as the best in the show and she was awarded the Anne Stamp trophy.

Sue Johnson of West Barkwith did exceptionally well winning the Margaret Fairbank Memorial trophy by exhibiting the best flowering pot plant and the Betty Horton Challenge Cup for gaining the most points in the vegetable section.

Graham Mowbray took second place and Annabel Reid third in the vegetable section.

Chris Raynor was presented with the Hugh Noble Challenge Rose Bowl for gaining the most points in the flower section,with Lyn Small second and Shirley Booth third .

Lyn Small won the Ernie Smith Memorial trophy by exhibiting the best dahlia in the show.

The awards were presented by Mary Jordan, who also presented the prize to Graham Mowbray for producing the heaviest marrow and Lyn Small for the longest runner bean measuring 16inches.

Entries had been taken earlier in the evening for the respective classes.

John Bennett judged the fruit and vegetable classes and Cecile Povey the flowers, assisted by the stewards Lyn Small, Sheila Minns and Jane Perkins.

Tea and biscuits were served to visitors when the hall reopened after the judging and before the presentation of trophies and prizes.

Chris Raynor, chairman of the Gardeners Association, thanked everyone for their entries and support.

He said: “Particular thanks are given to the judges for sharing their expertise and offering advice to those who attended.

“Thanks are also extended to all who helped with the important task of setting up the tables in the hall in preparation for the show and also to those who helped with the clearing away afterwards.”

Class winners were:

Fruit and vegetables - beetroot, Sue Johnson; onions, Sue Johnson; marrow for quality, Sheila Minns; standard tomatoes, Lyn Small; cherry tomatoes, Sue Johnson; runner beans, Graham Mowbray; carrots, Sue Johnson; culinary apples, Shirley Booth.

Flowers - hybrid tea rose, Lyn Small; floribunda roses, Lyn Small; decorative dahlia, Chris Raynor; decorative dahlias, Shirley Booth; ball type dahlias, Lyn Small; cactus type dahlias, Shirley Booth; small pom dahlias, Chris Raynor; water lily dahlias, Shirley Booth; any variety of dahlia, Shirley Booth (3); gladiolus, Jean Thompson; herbaceous perennial, Jean Thompson; flowering fuchsia, Sue Johnson,

Floral art - small pedestal arrangement, Sheilah Fincham; The Arrival of Autumn, Lyn Small; vase of annuals, Sheilah Fincham.