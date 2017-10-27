Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, October 29
10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 3pm Service of Light at Market Rasen.
October 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
October 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
November 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.
November 2: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.
November 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Caistor: 10.15am Dennis Lockwood; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: Around the circuit.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Own arrangements.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Peter Atkinson.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Celebration and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14.
Details: 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am United Communion Service at Friesthorpe.
November 1: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Kelsey Group
10am Group Communion at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 6pm Evening Worship Patronal Festival at North Kelsey..
Walesby Group.
10.30am Group Service of Communion and Harvest Celebrations at Croxby.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
October 30: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
November 1: 10am Communion.
November 2: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
10.30am Group Service at Kirkby cum Osgodby.
Binbrook Group
No services.
Barkwith Group
6pm All Souls Service at East Barkwith.
Owmby Group
10.30am Communion at Owmby.
November 1: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.
November 3: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Waddingham group
9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Wholeness and Healing at Kirton Lindsey; 6pm All Souls memorial Service at Kirton Lindsey.
Wragby Group
9.30 Joint Benefice Communion Service at Wickenby.
November 2: 7.30pm All Souls Day Service at Wragby. A reflective service to remember loved ones who have died. Candles are lit. Contact the Rev Mark Holden on 857825 if there is the name of a loved one you would like read out in this service.
