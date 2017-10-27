Search

Church listing

Church News
Church News

Services in the area from Sunday, October 29

10am Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen; 3pm Service of Light at Market Rasen.

October 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

October 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

November 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am - 11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.

November 2: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

November 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Dennis Lockwood; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: Around the circuit.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm Own arrangements.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Peter Atkinson.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14.

Details: 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am United Communion Service at Friesthorpe.

November 1: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Kelsey Group

10am Group Communion at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 6pm Evening Worship Patronal Festival at North Kelsey..

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Service of Communion and Harvest Celebrations at Croxby.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.

October 30: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

November 1: 10am Communion.

November 2: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

10.30am Group Service at Kirkby cum Osgodby.

Binbrook Group

No services.

Barkwith Group

6pm All Souls Service at East Barkwith.

Owmby Group

10.30am Communion at Owmby.

November 1: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.

November 3: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Waddingham group

9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Wholeness and Healing at Kirton Lindsey; 6pm All Souls memorial Service at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30 Joint Benefice Communion Service at Wickenby.

November 2: 7.30pm All Souls Day Service at Wragby. A reflective service to remember loved ones who have died. Candles are lit. Contact the Rev Mark Holden on 857825 if there is the name of a loved one you would like read out in this service.