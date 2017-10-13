Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, October 15
Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Harvest Festival Communion with Children’s Church at Market Rasen, followed by bring and share lunch; 4pm Harvest Festival at Legsby.
October 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
October 17: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
October 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
October 19: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.
October 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.
Caistor: 10.15am Mike Childs; 4.30pm Express; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.
Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Timothy Smith; 4pm teatime; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
October 17: 7pm Joint Harvest at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14. Details: 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am All Age Harvest Service at Middle Rasen; 4pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.
October 18: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Communion at Tealby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 3pm Harvest Festival at Claxby; 4pm Harvest Festival at Kirmond.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
October 16: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
October 18: 10am Communion.
October 19: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion.
Kelsey Group
11am Morning Worship at Kirkby cum Osgodby; 6pm Evening Worship at North Kelsey.
Binbrook Group
8am Communion at Swinhope; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at East Barkwith.
October 17: 7pm Joint Harvest at Hainton Roman Catholic Chapel.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Harvest Festival at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
October 18: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.
October 20: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby..
