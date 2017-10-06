Church listing

Search

Services in the area from Sunday, October 8

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 11.30am Baptism at Linwood; 2pm Baptism at Market Rasen; 6pm Harvest Songs of Praise Deanery Service at Sixhills.

October 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

October 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Healing Service.

October 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

October 12: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

October 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Dr Don Owen; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm Harvest Festival at the parish church, Rev Louise Carr.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.

Nth Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am All Age Service in the Festival Hall; lunch together. Details: 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship.

Middle Rasen Group

10am All Age Harvest Service at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Harvest Festival at Friesthorpe

October 11: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer and Baptism at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby.

October 11: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.

October 13: 6.30pm Harvest Festival at Stainton.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.

October 9: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

October 11: 10am Communion.

October 12: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Kelsey Group

6pm Westwold Deanery Songs of Praise at Sixhills.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

6pm Deanery Harvest Songs of Praise at Sixhills.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 6pm Harvest Festival at Glentham.

October 11: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.

October 13: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.