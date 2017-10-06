Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, October 8
8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 11.30am Baptism at Linwood; 2pm Baptism at Market Rasen; 6pm Harvest Songs of Praise Deanery Service at Sixhills.
October 9: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
October 10: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7pm Healing Service.
October 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
October 12: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
October 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Caistor: 10.15am Dr Don Owen; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 6pm Harvest Festival at the parish church, Rev Louise Carr.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Dennis Lockwood
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Own arrangements; 6pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.
Nth Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am All Age Service in the Festival Hall; lunch together. Details: 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship.
Middle Rasen Group
10am All Age Harvest Service at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Harvest Festival at Friesthorpe
October 11: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer and Baptism at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby.
October 11: 6.15pm Communion and Prayer at Walesby.
October 13: 6.30pm Harvest Festival at Stainton.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
October 9: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
October 11: 10am Communion.
October 12: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion.
Kelsey Group
6pm Westwold Deanery Songs of Praise at Sixhills.
Binbrook Group
10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.
Barkwith Group
6pm Deanery Harvest Songs of Praise at Sixhills.
Owmby Group
8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn; 6pm Harvest Festival at Glentham.
October 11: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.
October 13: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.
