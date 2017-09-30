Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, October 1
Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 3pm Dementia Service at Market Rasen.
October 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
October 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
October 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.
October 5: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.
October 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.
Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.
Glentham: 10.45am Family Church, the Rev Anne Coates.
Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev S Gunson; 6pm Songs of Praise.
Middle Rasen: Women’s Own Anniversary - 10.45am and 6pm Worship leaders.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Karen Elvidge.
North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am Centre Point for under 14s; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting in the Festival Hall committee room. Details: 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship.
Middle Rasen Group
10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.
October 4: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10am Morning Prayer at Tealby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 3pm Harvest Festival at North Willingham; 6pm Deanery Songs of Praise at Sixhills.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
October 2: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
October 4: 10am Communion.
October 5: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
6pm Harvest Festival.
Kelsey Group
9.30am Communion atNorth Kelsey; 11am Communion at North Owersby.
October 5: 7pm Harvest Festival at Holton le Moor.
Binbrook Group
8am Communion at Wold Newton.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at South Willingham; 6pm Deanery Songs of Praise at Sixhills.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Harvest Festival at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.
October 4: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.
October 6: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Wragby Group
8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.
Orthodox Christian Church
Divine Liturgy, normally at 10.30am, in East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.
For more details visit: orthodoxlouth.co.uk
