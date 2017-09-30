Church listing

Search

Services in the area from Sunday, October 1

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 3pm Dementia Service at Market Rasen.

October 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

October 3: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

October 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice.

October 5: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

October 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir Practice.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am All Age Worship.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Church, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev S Gunson; 6pm Songs of Praise.

Middle Rasen: Women’s Own Anniversary - 10.45am and 6pm Worship leaders.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Karen Elvidge.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Louise Carr.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am Centre Point for under 14s; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting in the Festival Hall committee room. Details: 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship.

Middle Rasen Group

10am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Middle Rasen.

October 4: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10am Morning Prayer at Tealby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 3pm Harvest Festival at North Willingham; 6pm Deanery Songs of Praise at Sixhills.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.

October 2: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

October 4: 10am Communion.

October 5: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

6pm Harvest Festival.

Kelsey Group

9.30am Communion atNorth Kelsey; 11am Communion at North Owersby.

October 5: 7pm Harvest Festival at Holton le Moor.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at South Willingham; 6pm Deanery Songs of Praise at Sixhills.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Harvest Festival at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.

October 4: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.

October 6: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.

Orthodox Christian Church

Divine Liturgy, normally at 10.30am, in East Chapel, Louth Cemetery.

For more details visit: orthodoxlouth.co.uk