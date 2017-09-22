Church listing

Search

Services in the area from Sunday, September 24

10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen, with speaker Jane Foster from the Children’s Society; 6.30pm Harvest Festival at Lissington.

September 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

September 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

September 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room.

September 28: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

September 29 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Dennis Lockwood.

Caistor: 10.15am United Harvest Festival, Sue Brumpton; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast: 9.30am Mike Childs.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Harvest Festival, Sue Brown.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Harvest Festival, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Celebration and Teaching with Springs at Caistor. Details: 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Harvest Rest & Baptism at Newton by Toft.

September 27: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Buslingthorpe

6pm Annual Service. All welcome. Take a torch.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Croxby;10.30am Communion at Walesby; 10.30am Harvest Service at Brookenby; 6pm Harvest Festival at Normanby.

September 29: 6.30pm Harvest Service at Walesby Old Church.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.

Nettleton

9.30am Morning Prayer.

Kelsey Group

9.30am Communion at Thornton-le-Moor; 11am Communion at Holton-le-Moor; 3pm Harvest Festival at Usselby; 6pm Harvest Festival at South Kelsey, followed by Ploughman’s Supper in church; take your own drinks.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Owmby Group

9.30am Harvest Communion at Saxby; 11am Harvest Festival at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham;

September 28: 7pm Harvest Thanksgiving at Grayingham.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand