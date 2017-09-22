Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, September 24
10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen, with speaker Jane Foster from the Children’s Society; 6.30pm Harvest Festival at Lissington.
September 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
September 26: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
September 27: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room.
September 28: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
September 29 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am Dennis Lockwood.
Caistor: 10.15am United Harvest Festival, Sue Brumpton; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast: 9.30am Mike Childs.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Harvest Festival, Sue Brown.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Harvest Festival, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Celebration and Teaching with Springs at Caistor. Details: 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Harvest Rest & Baptism at Newton by Toft.
September 27: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Buslingthorpe
6pm Annual Service. All welcome. Take a torch.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Croxby;10.30am Communion at Walesby; 10.30am Harvest Service at Brookenby; 6pm Harvest Festival at Normanby.
September 29: 6.30pm Harvest Service at Walesby Old Church.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.
Nettleton
9.30am Morning Prayer.
Kelsey Group
9.30am Communion at Thornton-le-Moor; 11am Communion at Holton-le-Moor; 3pm Harvest Festival at Usselby; 6pm Harvest Festival at South Kelsey, followed by Ploughman’s Supper in church; take your own drinks.
Binbrook Group
10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.
Owmby Group
9.30am Harvest Communion at Saxby; 11am Harvest Festival at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.
Waddingham Group
9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham;
September 28: 7pm Harvest Thanksgiving at Grayingham.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand
Almost Done!
Registering with Market Rasen Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.