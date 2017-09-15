Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, September 17
Back to Church Sunday - 8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen.
September 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
September 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm PCC meeting at Legsby.
September 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.
September 21: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.
September 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.
September 23: 9.30am Parish Vision Day at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.
Caistor: 10.15am Tim Smith; 4.30pm Express; 6pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates
Middle Rasen: Harvest Festival - 10.45am and 6pm the Rev Canon Alan Robson.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Own arrangements.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room. Details: 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.
September 20: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at North Willingham;10am Prayer and Reflection at Claxby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Harvest Communion at Tealby.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
September 18: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
September 20: 10am Communion.
September 21: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion
Cabourne
10.30am Harvest Service.
Binbrook Group
8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Waddingham Group
9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.
Wragby Group
11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering; 6pm Harvest Festival and Supper at Langton by Wragby.
