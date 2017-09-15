Church listing

Search

Services in the area from Sunday, September 17

Back to Church Sunday - 8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen.

September 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

September 19: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm PCC meeting at Legsby.

September 20: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.

September 21: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

September 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.

September 23: 9.30am Parish Vision Day at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service.

Caistor: 10.15am Tim Smith; 4.30pm Express; 6pm Communion, the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Glentham: 10.45am Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates

Middle Rasen: Harvest Festival - 10.45am and 6pm the Rev Canon Alan Robson.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Louise Carr.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Own arrangements.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Communion and Teaching in the Festival Hall; 11am -12.15pm Centrepoint, for children under 14, in the committee room. Details: 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth.

September 20: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at North Willingham;10am Prayer and Reflection at Claxby; 10.30am Family Service at Brookenby; 10.30am Harvest Communion at Tealby.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.

September 18: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

September 20: 10am Communion.

September 21: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion

Cabourne

10.30am Harvest Service.

Binbrook Group

8am Communion at Wold Newton; 6pm Communion at Swinhope.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering; 6pm Harvest Festival and Supper at Langton by Wragby.