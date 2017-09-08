Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, September 10
Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington
8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood.
September 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Fundraising committee meeting.
September 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm St Thomas’s PCC meeting.
September 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.
September 14: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
September 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen;7pm Harvest Festival at Linwood; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Caistor: 10.15am, Peter Atkinson; 4.30pm Express.
Glentham: 6pm Cafe Church, Tim Smith.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Karen Elvidge.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates; 6pm Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am All Age Worship n the Festival Hall, Caistor Road. Lunch together. Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.
September 13: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am BCP Communion at Stainton; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.30am Family Service Harvest Festival at Walesby; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway.
September 12: 6.15pm Evening Prayer at Walesby
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.
September 11: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
September 13: 10am Communion.
September 14: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion
Binbrook Group
10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.
Owmby Group
8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn.
Waddingham Group
9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton.
September 13: 7pm Evening Prayers at Waddingham.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.
Orthodox Christian Church
Service of Divine Liturgy, normally at 10.30am, in East Chapel, Louth Cemetery in London Road.
For more details visit: orthodoxlouth.co.uk
