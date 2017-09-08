Search

Church Listing

Church News
Church News

Services in the area from Sunday, September 10

Market Rasen Parish Church with Legsby, Linwood and Lissington

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood.

September 11: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm Fundraising committee meeting.

September 12: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.30pm St Thomas’s PCC meeting.

September 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.

September 14: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

September 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen;7pm Harvest Festival at Linwood; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am, Peter Atkinson; 4.30pm Express.

Glentham: 6pm Cafe Church, Tim Smith.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Karen Elvidge.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates; 6pm Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Jane Lloyd.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am All Age Worship n the Festival Hall, Caistor Road. Lunch together. Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.

September 13: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am BCP Communion at Stainton; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.30am Family Service Harvest Festival at Walesby; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway.

September 12: 6.15pm Evening Prayer at Walesby

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.

September 11: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

September 13: 10am Communion.

September 14: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton.

September 13: 7pm Evening Prayers at Waddingham.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.

Orthodox Christian Church

Service of Divine Liturgy, normally at 10.30am, in East Chapel, Louth Cemetery in London Road.

For more details visit: orthodoxlouth.co.uk