Search

Church Listing

Church News
Church News

Services in the area from Sunday, September 3

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen.

September 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

September 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

September 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.

September 7: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House .

September 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.

September 9: Ride and Stride.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service of Communion.

Caistor: Service at 10.15am.

Glentham: 10.45am Family Church.

Market Rasen: Service at 10.45am.

Middle Rasen: Services at 10.45am and 6pm.

Nettleton: Service at 2.30pm.

North Kelsey: Service at 10.45am.

For full details contact the Circuit office on 01673 849222, open Tuesdays and Fridays, 10am - noon.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am in the Festival Hall, Caistor Road. Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am United Service and lunch at Middle Rasen (Bishop David).

September 6: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.

September 4: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

September 6: 10am Communion.

September 7: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

6pm Evensong.

Binbrook Group

8am Mass at Wold Newton.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.

Orthodox Christian Church

Service of Divine Liturgy, normally at 10.30am, in East Chapel, Louth Cemetery in London Road.

For more details visit: orthodoxlouth.co.uk