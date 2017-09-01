Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, September 3
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen.
September 4: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
September 5: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
September 6: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10am-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell Ringing Practice at Market Rasen.
September 7: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House .
September 8: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.
September 9: Ride and Stride.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led service of Communion.
Caistor: Service at 10.15am.
Glentham: 10.45am Family Church.
Market Rasen: Service at 10.45am.
Middle Rasen: Services at 10.45am and 6pm.
Nettleton: Service at 2.30pm.
North Kelsey: Service at 10.45am.
For full details contact the Circuit office on 01673 849222, open Tuesdays and Fridays, 10am - noon.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am in the Festival Hall, Caistor Road. Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am United Service and lunch at Middle Rasen (Bishop David).
September 6: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am Morning Prayer at South Willingham.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Claxby; 10.30am Communion at Brookenby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Walesby; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Tealby.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
September 4: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
September 6: 10am Communion.
September 7: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
6pm Evensong.
Binbrook Group
8am Mass at Wold Newton.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Glentham; 11am Communion at Spridlington; 6pm Evening Prayer at Owmby.
Waddingham Group
9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 9.30am Communion at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.
Wragby Group
8am Communion at Wragby; 9am Communion at Snelland; 10.30am Morning Prayer at Wickenby; 10.30am Family Service at Wragby.
Orthodox Christian Church
Service of Divine Liturgy, normally at 10.30am, in East Chapel, Louth Cemetery in London Road.
For more details visit: orthodoxlouth.co.uk
