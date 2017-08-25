Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 27

10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

August 28: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 31: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

September 1: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Peter Atkinson.

Caistor: 10.15am Own arrangements.

Glentham: No service.

Market Rasen: 10.45am David Islip.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.; 6pm Cynthia Bunch.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Anne Coates.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Ken Knapton.

Market Rasen New Life

Church at the One Event, Lincolnshire Showground. Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton by Toft.

August 30: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Fourth Sunday Service at Hainton.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at Stainton le Vale; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong with hymns and music.

August 28: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

August 30: 10am Communion.

August 31: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

9.30am Morning Prayer.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service at Owmby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

August 30: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.

September 1: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 11am Communion at Rand; 6pm Songs of Praise at Snelland. This month’s soloist is producer and lecturer Tony Neale, with the congregation invited to sing hymns together.

Orthodox Christian Church

Service of Divine Liturgy, normally at 10.30am, in East Chapel, Louth Cemetery in London Road.

For more details visit: orthodoxlouth.co.uk