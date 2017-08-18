Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 20
8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s group at Market Rasen.
August 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 24: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.
August 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led Service.
Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Elizabeth Childs; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.
Glentham: No service.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Showstoppers finale and All Age Guest Service in the Festival Hall. Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth
August 23: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at East Barkwith.
Walesby Group.
10.30am Group Communion at Normanby; 10.30am Morning Service at Brookenby.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.
August 21: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
August 23: 10am Communion.
August 24: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion.
Cabourne
10.30am Mattins.
Binbrook Group
8am Mass at Wold Newton; 6pm Mass at Swinhope.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington,
August 23: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.
August 25: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Waddingham Group
9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All with Baptism at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.
Orthodox Christian Church
Services at East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Details at: orthodoxlouth.co.uk
