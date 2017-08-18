Church listing

Have your say

Services in the area from Sunday, August 20

8am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s group at Market Rasen.

August 21: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 22: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 23: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 24: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.

August 25: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am CofE-led Service.

Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Elizabeth Childs; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Glentham: No service.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle; 6pm the Rev Anne Coates.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Own arrangements.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Dr Don Owen

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Showstoppers finale and All Age Guest Service in the Festival Hall. Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

10.30am Family Service at Middle Rasen; 6pm Evening Prayer at Faldingworth

August 23: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at East Barkwith.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at Normanby; 10.30am Morning Service at Brookenby.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion.

August 21: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

August 23: 10am Communion.

August 24: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Cabourne

10.30am Mattins.

Binbrook Group

8am Mass at Wold Newton; 6pm Mass at Swinhope.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Owmby; 11am Morning Prayer at Hackthorn; 6pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington,

August 23: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.

August 25: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Waddingham Group

9am BCP Communion at Grayingham; 11am Worship for All with Baptism at Bishop Norton; 11am Communion at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Langton by Wragby; 11.15am Communion at Wickenby; 6pm Evensong at Holton cum Beckering.

Orthodox Christian Church

Services at East Chapel, Louth Cemetery. Details at: orthodoxlouth.co.uk