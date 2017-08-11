Church Listing

Search

Services in the area from Sunday, August 13

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s group at Market Rasen; 11.15am BCP Communion at Linwood.

August 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

August 17: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

August 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Own arrangements.

Caistor: 10.15am Sue Brown.

Glentham: No service.

Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.

North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am All Age Service in the Festival Hall. Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion Service at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.

August 16: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Walesby Group.

10.30am Group Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.

August 14: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

August 16: 10am Communion.

August 17: 7pm Communion.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Kelsey Group

9.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 11am Family Service at North Kelsey; 6pm Evening Worship at South Kelsey.

Binbrook Group

10am Mass at Binbrook the Ven Gavin Kirk, Archdeacon of Lincoln; 11am Mass at Ludford, the Ven Gavin Kirk.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn.

August 16: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.

August 18: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Waddingham Group

9am Communion for Patronal Festival at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship and Baptism at Kirton Lindsey.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.