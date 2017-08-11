Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday, August 13
8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s group at Market Rasen; 11.15am BCP Communion at Linwood.
August 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 15: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
August 17: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.
August 18: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am Own arrangements.
Caistor: 10.15am Sue Brown.
Glentham: No service.
Market Rasen: 10.45am the Rev Anne Coates.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Dr Don Owen; 6pm the Rev Louise Carr.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Sarah Parkin.
North Kelsey: 10.45am the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am All Age Service in the Festival Hall. Details: 01673 849941 or www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion Service at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.
August 16: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at Sixhills.
Walesby Group.
10.30am Group Communion at North Willingham; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.
August 14: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
August 16: 10am Communion.
August 17: 7pm Communion.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion.
Kelsey Group
9.30am Communion at Holton le Moor; 11am Family Service at North Kelsey; 6pm Evening Worship at South Kelsey.
Binbrook Group
10am Mass at Binbrook the Ven Gavin Kirk, Archdeacon of Lincoln; 11am Mass at Ludford, the Ven Gavin Kirk.
Owmby Group
8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn.
August 16: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Spridlington.
August 18: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Waddingham Group
9am Communion for Patronal Festival at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship and Baptism at Kirton Lindsey.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.
