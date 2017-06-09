Church Listing

Search

Services in the area from Sunday June 11

8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood; 4pm Messy Church at Market Rasen.

June 12: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

June 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7pm Archdeacon’s Visitation at Market Rasen.

June 15: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.

June 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am Jane Lloyd.

Glentham: 6pm Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.

Middle Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates; 6pm Communion, the Rev Louise Carr.

Nettleton: 2.30pm Dr Don Owen.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Timothy Smith.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am All Age Service in the Festival Hall; lunch together; 6.30pm Seeking His Presence. Details: 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.

June 14: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby; 3pm Ramblers Service at Walesby Old Church.

June 13: 6.15pm Evening Service and Prayer at Walesby.

Nettleton

9.30am Communion.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.

June 12: 9.30am Morning Prayer.

June 14: 10am Communion.

June 15: Communion at 7pm.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Communion at Sixhills.

Waddingham Group

9am Open Farm Sunday Service at Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.

Owmby Group

8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn.

June 16: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.