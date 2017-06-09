Church Listing

Services in the area from Sunday June 11
8am BCP Communion at Lissington; 10am Communion with Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 11.30am BCP Communion at Linwood; 4pm Messy Church at Market Rasen.
June 12: 8.30am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
June 13: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
June 14: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7pm Archdeacon’s Visitation at Market Rasen.
June 15: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen.; 10.30am Communion at The Poplars.
June 16: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am the Rev Sarah Parkin.
Caistor: 10.15am Jane Lloyd.
Glentham: 6pm Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.
Market Rasen: 10.45am Communion, the Rev Anne Coates.
Middle Rasen: 10.45am Malcolm Coates; 6pm Communion, the Rev Louise Carr.
Nettleton: 2.30pm Dr Don Owen.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Timothy Smith.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am All Age Service in the Festival Hall; lunch together; 6.30pm Seeking His Presence. Details: 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Faldingworth; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Friesthorpe.
June 14: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Normanby; 9.30am Morning Prayer at Stainton; 10.30am Communion at Thoresway; 10.30am Family Service at Walesby; 10.30am Methodist-led Service at Brookenby; 3pm Ramblers Service at Walesby Old Church.
June 13: 6.15pm Evening Service and Prayer at Walesby.
Nettleton
9.30am Communion.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.
June 12: 9.30am Morning Prayer.
June 14: 10am Communion.
June 15: Communion at 7pm.
Binbrook Group
10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.
Barkwith Group
10am Communion at Sixhills.
Waddingham Group
9am Open Farm Sunday Service at Uncle Henry’s, Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Snitterby; 11am Morning Worship at Kirton Lindsey.
Owmby Group
8.30am Communion at Spridlington; 9.30am Communion at Hackthorn.
June 16: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.