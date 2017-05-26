Church listing

Search

Church News EMN-141009-150043001

Services in the area from Sunday, May 28

10am Communion with Baptism, Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.

May 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.

May 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.

June 1: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.

June 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.

Market Rasen and Caistor

Methodist Circuit

Brookenby: 10.30am Communion, the Sarah Parkin.

Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Anne Coates.

Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am Service, Dennis Lockwood. Messy Church.

Market Rasen: 10.45am David Islip.

Middle Rasen: 10.30am United Service at the Parish Church, Dr Don Owen; 6pm Mike Childs.

Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Anne Coates.

North Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.

Market Rasen Catholic Church

9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.

Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.

Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.

Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.

Market Rasen New Life

10.30am Worship and Teaching with Springs at Nettleton; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting. Details: 01673 849941.

The Salvation Army

10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.

Middle Rasen Group

9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton by Toft.

May 31: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.

Walesby Group.

9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.

Kelsey Group

11am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Evening Prayer at Usselby.

Nettleton

9.30am Morning Prayer.

Caistor

8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.

May 31: Communion at 10am.

June 1: Communion at 7pm.

Binbrook Group

10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.

Barkwith Group

10am Service at East Torrington.

Waddingham Group

9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Morning Worship and Baptism at Kirton Lindsey.

Owmby Group

9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service at Owmby by Spital; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.

June 2: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.

Wragby Group

9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.