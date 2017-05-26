Church listing

Services in the area from Sunday, May 28
10am Communion with Baptism, Children’s Church and Young People’s Group at Market Rasen; 6.30pm Evensong at Lissington.
May 29: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
May 30: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen.
May 31: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 10-11.30am Mini Messy Church in Market Rasen Church Room; 7.30pm Bell ringing practice at Market Rasen.
June 1: 9.30am BCP Communion at Market Rasen; 10.30am Communion at Waterloo House.
June 2: 9am Morning Prayer at Market Rasen; 7.15pm Choir practice at Market Rasen.
Market Rasen and Caistor
Methodist Circuit
Brookenby: 10.30am Communion, the Sarah Parkin.
Caistor: 10.15am the Rev Anne Coates.
Glentham: 8.45am Breakfast; 9.30am Service, Dennis Lockwood. Messy Church.
Market Rasen: 10.45am David Islip.
Middle Rasen: 10.30am United Service at the Parish Church, Dr Don Owen; 6pm Mike Childs.
Nettleton: 2.30pm the Rev Anne Coates.
North Kelsey: 10.45am Ian Hardcastle.
Market Rasen Catholic Church
9.15am Mass at Caistor; 11am Mass at Holy Rood; 5.30pm at Osgodby.
Monday - Thursday: 10am Mass at Holy Rood.
Friday: 6pm Mass at Caistor.
Saturday: 5.30pm Vigil Mass at St Francis De Sales, Hainton.
Market Rasen New Life
10.30am Worship and Teaching with Springs at Nettleton; 6.30pm Church Prayer Meeting. Details: 01673 849941.
The Salvation Army
10.30am Morning Worship; 5.30pm Evening Fellowship, informal meeting, followed by a cup of tea.
Middle Rasen Group
9am Communion at Friesthorpe; 10.30am Communion at Middle Rasen; 3pm Evening Prayer at Newton by Toft.
May 31: 9.30am Service at Middle Rasen.
Walesby Group.
9am BCP Communion at Croxby; 10.30am Methodist-led service at Brookenby; 10.30am Communion at Walesby; 6pm Evening Prayer at Normanby.
Kelsey Group
11am Communion at Holton le Moor; 3pm Evening Prayer at Usselby.
Nettleton
9.30am Morning Prayer.
Caistor
8am Said Communion; 10.15am Communion; 6pm Evensong.
May 31: Communion at 10am.
June 1: Communion at 7pm.
Binbrook Group
10am Communion at Binbrook; 11.15am Communion at Ludford.
Barkwith Group
10am Service at East Torrington.
Waddingham Group
9am Morning Prayer at Grayingham; 9am Communion at Kirton Lindsey; 9.30am Communion at Waddingham; 11am Morning Worship and Baptism at Kirton Lindsey.
Owmby Group
9.30am Communion at Saxby; 11am Family Service at Owmby by Spital; 6pm Evening Prayer at Glentham.
June 2: 4pm Evening Prayer at Spridlington.
Wragby Group
9.30am Communion at Wragby; 6pm Evensong at Rand.