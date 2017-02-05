Champion sportsmen of Middle Rasen

Middle Rasen Football Club was celebrating in 1962 after bringing home a wealth of silverware.

They won the East Barkwith League Championship, West Wold Benevolent Cup, East Barkwith Challenge, the Victor and Autumn Cups.

It was the second year the team had been champions of the Barkwith League.

Pictured are: front row - Mr R Lockyer (secretary), J Clark, L Trevor, A Salmon, P Walker, J Hodgson and Mr J Higham (trainer); back row - Mr F Cottingham (chairman), Mr C Bark (committee member), P Salmon, J Kennedy, F Bark, W Carter, T Fussey, B Douse and H Hotchin.