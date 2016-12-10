Cast your vote on the Teapot Trail

Don’t miss the chance to vote for your favourite cake at one of the 17 tearooms taking part in this year’s North Lincolnshire Teapot Trail – you have until December 31.

As part of the trail, tearooms across the area battle it out to be crowned the winner of the Great North Lincolnshire Cake Off 2016.

Cast your vote by picking your favourite cake and you could be in with a chance of winning afternoon tea for two at the winning tearoom.

Voting is easy, just scan the QR code at the bottom of the Teapot Trail leaflet and cast your vote. You can also complete a voting slip found at the back of the leaflet.

You can pick up a North Lincolnshire Teapot Trail 2016 leaflet from any of the featured tearooms or download a PDF version from www.visitnorthlincolnshire.com. You can also find them at Brigg Tourist Information Centre or Waters’ Edge Visitor Centre.

The 2016 Teapot Trail will see you eating cake all the way from Ashby to Ulceby, and everywhere else around and in between.

The 17 tearooms ready and waiting to take your order are:

Clayton’s Corner, Main Street, Howsham

Coffee at 43, The Broadway, Ashby

Columbia Coffee Lounger, 2A Ravendale Street North, Scunthorpe

Deepdale Garden Centre, West Wold Farm, Barton-upon-Humber

Mount Pleasant Windmill, North Cliff Road, Kirton-in-Lindsey

Mrs M’s Café Tea Room, Ashby High Street, Scunthorpe

Shipley’s Curiositeas, Wrawby Street, Brigg

Sowing Smiles, 17 Laneham Street, Scunthorpe

Te@6 Tea Room, Yarborough Court, Front Street, Ulceby

The Courtyard Tearoom, North Lincolnshire Museum, Scunthorpe

The Mount Tea Rooms, Castlethorpe, Brigg

The Old School Canteen, Wilderspin National School Museum, Barton-up-Humber

The Paddocks Tea Room, College Farm, Back Street, Alkborough

The Pink Pig, Holme

The Steel Rooms, Springs Parade, Brigg

The Terrace Bistro and Tea Room, Fair Garden Plant Centre, Cleatham Road, Kirton-in-Lindsey

The Tiny Teapot, Market Place, Epworth

They will all be serving the best homemade produce including light lunches, gluten free specials and most importantly their delicious homemade cakes.

If eating all this cake gives you inspiration to do some baking at home, there are some scrumptious easy to follow recipes included in the leaflet, including moreish red velvet cake and crunchy peanut butter cookies.

Coun Rob Waltham, cabinet member for Business, Innovation, Employment and Skills, said: “With Christmas just around the corner, there isn’t a better time to sit down and relax with your friends and family at one or more of the many tearooms on the Teapot Trail.

“If you can’t treat yourself to some cake at Christmas, when can you?

“There are some real hidden gems across North Lincolnshire that I would highly recommend. The Teapot Trail gives those tearooms that are less well-known the chance to stand out and showcase what they have to offer.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to pick your favourite cake from the 17 tearooms on the trail. You could be in with a chance of winning tea for two at the winning tearoom. You only have until New Year’s Eve, so hurry.

“Pick up your Teapot Trail leaflet today and plan your route for discovering North Lincolnshire’s tearooms.”

Voting closes on December 31; any votes received after this time will not be counted

Terms and conditions apply (see the Teapot Trail leaflet).

The winner will be announced in January.

For more details about the Teapot Trail call 01724 297536 or email laura.higgins@northlincs.gov.uk.