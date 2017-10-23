Caistor WI

The October meeting saw members making Christmas decorations with wood, paint and pyrography, under the expert tuition of Sue Roebuck.

Everyone had a lot of fun doing and their decorations were put into a competition, which saw Ann Hamilton take first place, with June Gaughan and Joyce Cook coming second and third.

The November Meeting will be held in the Town Hall on Thursday, November 2 at 7.30pm, when the speaker will be David Kew on ‘Hot Air and Balloons’.