Caistor WI

Members of the WI met in the Methodist hall, where they enjoyed a delicious meal prepared for them by Bridget Turner and her team of helpers from Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre cafe.

Afterwards, president Rachel Grainger presented Joan Wright, a WI member for more than 70 years, with a bouquet of flowers in recognition of her dedication and to mark her retirement from the committee.

Later, Judith Hewis dressed up as Santa and gave each member a gift from her secret Santa sack.

The next meeting will be in the town hall on Thursday, January 5, at 7.30pm. This will be the annual meeting, supper and social.

New members and visitors will be welcome at a cost of £3.50.