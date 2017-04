Caistor and District Lions Club provided a tea and cake for members of the Friendship Club following its AGM in the Methodist Church.

The members were also entertained by singer/songwriter Helen Flunder who played a range of songs on the piano, with plenty of audience participation.

Club chairman June Gaughan thanked the Lions for their kindness before the raffle was drawn.

June is pictured, centre, with Jean Field and Eileen Burnett being served tea by Lion Terry Box. (Photo by Linda Oxley)