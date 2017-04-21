Cadets step back in time

Caistor detachment of army cadets were joined by cadets from Market Rasen and Louth on a recent trip to Eden Camp.

The trip provided both research and reward for the hard work Caistor cadets have recently achieved on the War Memories and Memorial Project with Lincolnshire County Council, The Heritage Lottery Fund and the Armed Forces Covenant Fund.

Caistor Cadets are putting finishing touches to the Oral History project filmed interviews and are working on a Guided Memorial Walk Leaflet for Caistor.