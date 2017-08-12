Cadets get in the news

Have your say

Cadets and staff from Market Rasen Air Cadets visited the BBC’s studios in Hull to see how radio and television works.

The studios are home to the Lincolnshire and Humberside edition of Look North and BBC Radio Humberside.

Market Rasen Air Cadets visited the BBC studios in Hull EMN-171208-174144001

The cadets went behind the scenes to see how the evening’s programmes were being prepared.

The visitors sat in the presenter’s seat and tried their hand at presenting the news.

They also got the opportunity to meet Peter Levy, who later went on to present the late news programme for real.