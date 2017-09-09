Bowls challenge for Binbrook WI

Binbrook & District WI held their annual crazy bowls evening at the village bowling club, where great fun was had by all.

Bowls Club member John E Johnson had laid out a seven-lane target course for everyone to try to either go through numbered gates, stop between the lines or even hit the bull’s-eye on the giant target.

After much practice, everyone managed to get on the score board.

Top scorers were: third Linda Todd with 15 second Marian Nichols, 21, and, way out in front with 40 points, Kathy Shaw.

Each was presented with a mock medal.