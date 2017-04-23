Boombox bonus for blind society from Caistor Lions club

Members of Caistor and District Lions Club has donated £500 to Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society (LLBS).

They went along to their Louth offices to hand over the money, which will help LLBS support blind and visually impaired people across the north Lincolnshire area.

One of the devices designed to assist their clients is the Boombox.

This device allows them to listen to audio books, music and local talking newspapers directly from a USB stick, recorded by volunteers at LLBS’s on-site Resource Centre.

Unlike the previous generation of radio/CD players, they are compact and reliable with few buttons and recordings can be bookmarked.

The Caistor Lions donation will enable LLBS to complete the purchase of sufficient numbers of Boomboxes to enable it to meet current demand.

The Society is a registered charity which is entirely dependent upon its own fund-raising efforts and donations from the public.

“Lions Clubs International, which celebrates its centenary this year, has historically placed an emphasis on helping those with visual impairment and Caistor Lions thought it appropriate to play our part in this centenary year by making a donation to our area’s only charity dedicated to helping blind and partially-sighted people,” said Lions spokesman Rick Merrall.