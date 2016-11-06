Binbrook & District WI

WI members and friends organised their own sporting event to coincide with the national WI Sports Week.

Having tried out clay pigeon shooting last year, it was a taster session in archery this year at North Kelsey Moor.

Everybody was matched up with a suitable bow and shown how to safely shoot their arrows.

Nine people took part and, in true WI competitive fashion, all got very good scores.

Marina Cawley was the winner with 80 points, with Barbara Pollard the runner up.

At tomorrow’s meeting in the village hall, Lyn Larder will give a demonstration on sugar craft for Christmas.

The meeting starts at 7.15pm. Entry for visitors is £4.