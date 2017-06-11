Biennial open event for Claxby gardens

An afternoon of enjoyment is on the cards as Claxby holds its biennial open gardens event this month.

Take a peek behind seven garden gates around the village between noon and 5.30pm on Sunday June 18.

Combined admission is £4, with children free.

There is also free parking, which will be signposted from the village entrances.

As well as the gardens, there is plenty more to keep all ages occupied.

Classic cars - the Austin Seven Club, as well as a collection of vintage tractors and mowers will be on display.

There will be a concert in the church and the opportunity to take a tractor and trailer ride, see farmer Ted’s animals and birds of prey too.

There will be a barbecue and teas, plus Willingham Fayre ice cream on sale.

Proceeds from the event will be shared between St Mary’s Church, the Viking Centre and the Village Hall.