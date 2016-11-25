Beavers celebrate landmark anniversary

Beavers from across the Louth area came together to celebrate the organisation’s 30th anniversary.

For children aged six to eight, Beavers is the youngest section of Scouting.

Members from 1st Manby, 1st Grasby, 2nd Louth, 4th Louth and 1st Mablethorpe & Sutton joined with the area’s newest group, Ist Binbrook, to mark three decades of fun and friendship.

The children spent time making hats, badges and hot dog holders.

The evening’s food was donated by Tesco in Market Rasen, with the store’s community champion Jenny Stimson present to give a helping hand.

“It was great fun,” said Mrs Stimson. “I was pleased be able to go along.”

Since the Scouting movement began in 1907, there had been calls for something to occupy younger children.

Wolf Cubs, now Cub Scouts, began in 1916, but it was 50 years later when the first Beaver group started in Northern Ireland.

Beaver Scouts was eventually trialled in Scotland, before becoming part of the Scout Association in 1986.