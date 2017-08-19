70th celebrations at Binbrook

Binbrook and District WI members celebrated their 70th birthday with a tea party, when they were joined by the Federation chairman, trustees and members of other local WIs.

Help was on hand with serving members and guests from the village scout group and entertainment was provided by singing duo Carbrunet, who soon had everyone singing and dancing.

The next meeting will be on Thursday September 7 at 7.15pm in the village hall, when undertaker Mark Armstrong will speak on ‘Myths & Misconceptions’.